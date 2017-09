Remember Flappy Bird? It was the hot app several years ago.

Not to get too “geeky” but it’s a 32-bit game. Well, Apple’s iOS11 will only work in 64-bit. The creator of Flappy Bird, Doug Nguyen, won’t update to 64-bit. That means, if you update to iOS11, you’ll never get to play Flappy Bird again.

😭🐦

iOS11 means the death of Flappy Bird