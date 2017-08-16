David Mueller: “I Never Had My Hand Under Her Skirt”

Former Denver radio host David Mueller spoke to Good Morning America yesterday, and insists that he did not grab Taylor Swift’s butt during a 2013 meet-and-greet, despite a jury finding that he did.

He said that he wasn’t really looking for money, he just wanted a letter from Taylor saying that that the incident didn’t happen so that he could find employment again.

BTW…the sketch artist who made drawings from the proceedings is getting hate. It was because Taylor’s beauty was so hard to capture!