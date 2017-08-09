David Letterman to Host Show on Netflix

David Letterman is coming back and has signed a new deal with Netflix to host an upcoming six-episode interview series.

The hour-long series will feature the former late night host combining long-form interviews with segments filmed outside a studio. The untitled show will premiere in 2018 and represents his first series since exiting The Late Show in May 2015 after a 33-year run.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

He was last seen hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel’s Years of Living Dangerously where he traveled to India to study the effects of climate change.