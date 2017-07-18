The Dark Side of “Modern Family”

Who knew there was so much behind the scenes drama going on with Modern Family?!

It took me a while, but I got on the Modern Family wagon and I LOVE this show. My girlfriend tells me all the time that Jay Pritchett should be my spirit animal. I think she’s right. But, that aside; can you believe what’s gone on behind the scenes?

Here are the Cliff’s Notes for you.

1. Ariel Winter was emancipated from her mother after abuse allegations.

2. Nick Loeb sued Sofia Vergara to gain custody of her frozen embryos.

3. The parents of the twins who originally played Lilly Pritchett removed them from the show because they hated it.

4. Sarah Hyland had to get a restraining order against an abusive ex-boyfriend.

5. All of the cast members have some serious health conditions.

So there ya have it. Side note, since she began coming into her own, Ariel Winter has become more and more frisky on the ol instagram. Check it out, but probably not at work.