Danny Masterson Gets The Boot From “The Ranch”
By Kelly K
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 8:09 AM

Netflix has finally cut ties with Danny Masterson after multiple women accused him of rape. Four women came forward in March 2017 to accuse Masterson of incidents that happened over a decade ago.

He denies the allegations and said police investigated and found the claims were without merit.  His character will still be in the second half of season two premiering next week because all the episodes were shot.  No word yet on how they intend write out his character, or what will happen to his executive producer title.

