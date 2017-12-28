Danielle Bregoli Shocks The Internet With Kind Gesture

Danielle Bregoli, better known as the Cash Me Ousside girl did something rather nice for her mother on Christmas, but still managed to display zero class.

On Christmas this year, Danielle Bregoli gave her mother a check for $65,000 so that she could pay off her mortgage. However, she did so with as little class as someone could muster. I mean, if I said that to my mother when I was 18, I’d have probably just woken up a couple minutes ago. Check for $65k or not.

I’ll not take anything away from Danielle on her kind gesture. It even brought her mother to tears. But, I just can’t get past what she called her mom. Also, how is it this girl has $65,000 to just hand out? Oh that’s right…it might have something to do with the over 40 videos she has posted on her youtube account and the over 3 million subscribers to her channel. #EyeRoll

Would a $65k Check Make You Overlook Your Child Calling You a B***h? Oh Yeah

Not a Chance View Results