Daniel Radcliffe Rushed to Aid of Tourist

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe sprung into action to come to the aid of a tourist who was slashed in the face during a robbery in London last week.

We hear he was among a group of individuals who tried the help the tourist after he was mugged for his Louis Vuitton bag.

Ex-cop David Videcette said he chased off the muggers then returned and was surprised to see the boy wizard tending to the tourist. “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe‘ and he replied ‘I am,’” he said. “He was a really nice bloke.”

No arrests were made after the robbery.