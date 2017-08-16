Daniel Craig Will Do ONE More Bond Movie
By Kelly K
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 7:28 AM

Daniel Craig told “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday that he will do one more for James Bond movie.

He said, “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.” Oh…neither can we, Daniel. Neither can we!

