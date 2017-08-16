Daniel Craig Will Do ONE More Bond Movie By Kelly K | Aug 16, 2017 @ 7:28 AM Daniel Craig told “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday that he will do one more for James Bond movie. He said, “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.” Oh…neither can we, Daniel. Neither can we! Daniel CraigJames BondStephen Colbert Related Content Daniel Craig Is OFFICIALLY Back As James Bond Kelly Ripa Got In Trouble With Her Kid’s Tea... Dating Taylor Swift Is EXPENSIVE For Tom Hiddlesto...