Danica Patrick Confirms She Has A Famous New Athlete Boyfriend

Race car driver Danica Patrick confirmed she is dating quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rumors have been swirling for months.

The couple was seen having dinner with friends on Saturday evening at The Mission Mexican in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rodgers split up with Olivia Munn last year after three years of dating, and reportedly was the cause of his rift with his family. Danica ended a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last year as well.

She said they first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards.