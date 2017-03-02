Dancing With The Stars Cast Officially Announced…Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn is Salty

By Kelly K
|
Mar 2, 7:19 AM

The new cast for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”…and Bachelor Nick Viall is in!  So why is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe salty about it?  She claims she was offered the same chance after her season, but that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss told her she couldn’t do it. She claims he told her it was bad for his brand.

She says she told him dancing is her passion (it was her profession before getting involved with Bachelor Nation), but that Fleiss told her fiance Shawn Booth should be her passion.  Fleiss is reportedly concerned about the perception people are going on the show just to get famous.  There was a Twitter beef. 

There have been several stars of Bachelor nation that have competed.  SEE THEM HERE. The new season starts March 20th on ABC.

SOURCE

Related Content

Michael Strahan Quitting “LIVE! With Kelly &...
Oscar Fashion…Best Dressed
An Audience Member Rushed Ryan Lochte on DWTS
Ryan Lochte Is For Sure Doing DWTS…THIS IS N...
We Want To Be Invited To Snoop And Martha’s ...
Corinne From The Bachelor On Getting Dumped And Be...
Comments