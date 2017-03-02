Dancing With The Stars Cast Officially Announced…Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn is Salty

The new cast for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”…and Bachelor Nick Viall is in! So why is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe salty about it? She claims she was offered the same chance after her season, but that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss told her she couldn’t do it. She claims he told her it was bad for his brand.

She says she told him dancing is her passion (it was her profession before getting involved with Bachelor Nation), but that Fleiss told her fiance Shawn Booth should be her passion. Fleiss is reportedly concerned about the perception people are going on the show just to get famous. There was a Twitter beef.

Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show🤔 https://t.co/nSzricohi4 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind? 🙄 https://t.co/8QMr8XHsIO — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 1, 2017

There have been several stars of Bachelor nation that have competed. SEE THEM HERE. The new season starts March 20th on ABC.

