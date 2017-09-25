Dancing Pennywise is Giving Us Life

If you’ve seen It, then you’re probably scarred from this creepy AF scene from the movie where Pennywise dances to circus music:
Well, turns out his creepy dance routine works with a TON of songs and the internet took over in the best way to show us:
Take On Me #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/ssZi3jUqMB
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 14, 2017
Can you feel the love tonight? … pic.twitter.com/aInfOQE1Kt
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
Cotton Eye Joe pic.twitter.com/nCiSk4c2Iz
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
The Hampster Dance #ITMovie #IT pic.twitter.com/r0QCLjpPYM
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
Crazy Frog pic.twitter.com/gUmUASlJLt
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 14, 2017
Well… #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/eq1oofJuq4
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 14, 2017
But this one…this….is the mother of all the Pennywise dancing tweets:
Barbie Girl #ITMovie #ItMovie2017 pic.twitter.com/VCpyDx3GW6
— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
😂 😂
Makes Pennywise not-so-scary anymore right?!?!?!