Dancing Pennywise is Giving Us Life
By Chelsea Thomas
Sep 25, 2017 @ 6:51 AM

If you’ve seen It, then you’re probably scarred from this creepy AF scene from the movie where Pennywise dances to circus music:

Well, turns out his creepy dance routine works with a TON of songs and the internet took over in the best way to show us:

 

But this one…this….is the mother of all the Pennywise dancing tweets:

Makes Pennywise not-so-scary anymore right?!?!?!

