Dancing Pennywise is Giving Us Life

If you’ve seen It, then you’re probably scarred from this creepy AF scene from the movie where Pennywise dances to circus music:

Well, turns out his creepy dance routine works with a TON of songs and the internet took over in the best way to show us:

Can you feel the love tonight? … pic.twitter.com/aInfOQE1Kt — Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017

Cotton Eye Joe pic.twitter.com/nCiSk4c2Iz — Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017

But this one…this….is the mother of all the Pennywise dancing tweets:

Makes Pennywise not-so-scary anymore right?!?!?!