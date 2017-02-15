Dad Recreates ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Photo shoot For Daughter

I LITERALLY CANNOT STAND THE CUTENESS.
Photographer and father of two Josh Rossi transformed his 3-year-old daughter Nellee into Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” for the cutest photo shoot ever!
Dad surprises daughter with 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot https://t.co/ZijMEmUkqS pic.twitter.com/1tGz8MoZyG
— HuffPost Parents (@HuffPostParents) February 15, 2017
LIKE STOP IT, LOOK AT HER.
Utah Father Creates 'Beauty and the Beast' Photo Shoot Ever for … – https://t.co/x0u9Ew63mC – https://t.co/pnOPZe5Yta pic.twitter.com/VDOwH38owB
— Utah News Tweets (@Utah_Newspapers) February 15, 2017
Huffington Post talked about the photo shoot:
“Anything Disney is so magical and amazing,” Rossi told The Huffington Post. “I loved the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie when I was a kid because of the love they both shared.”
The dad has a tradition of organizing photo shoots for Nellee for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. In the past, she has dressed up as Wonder Woman and Little Red Riding Hood.
Nellee has been excitedly awaiting the new live action version of the movie, so Rossi decided Belle would be the perfect character for a shoot around Valentine’s Day.
https://twitter.com/TXsassystylist/status/831548384104296451
So cute. Dad goals.
