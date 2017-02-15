Dad Recreates ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Photo shoot For Daughter

I LITERALLY CANNOT STAND THE CUTENESS.

Photographer and father of two Josh Rossi transformed his 3-year-old daughter Nellee into Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” for the cutest photo shoot ever!

Huffington Post talked about the photo shoot: “Anything Disney is so magical and amazing,” Rossi told The Huffington Post. “I loved the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie when I was a kid because of the love they both shared.” The dad has a tradition of organizing photo shoots for Nellee for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. In the past, she has dressed up as Wonder Woman and Little Red Riding Hood.