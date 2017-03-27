Dad Calls His Son Out For Bad Grades…Internet Trolls Dad Right Back

During the Cavaliers-Hornets game a fan has a specific message for his son, explaining why the boy was NOT sitting alongside him. USA TODAY Sports Images photographer Jeremy Brevard captured this photo at the game.

The basketball fan and father held up a sign that included the sad emoji and the message:

“Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here.”

Afterwards, dad was also trolled on social media:

Still can’t believe this sign that this father was holding up during the Cavs game😂 pic.twitter.com/SYWlYRzgAd — Mike Mugavero (@mi_mug11) March 25, 2017

"Maybe if Dad wasn't spending time making a poster for an NBA game and helping me with my homework instead I'd have better grades." – Thomas https://t.co/QJuGsLzXtC — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) March 25, 2017

Maybe if dad knew how to use punctuation, he'd be able to help Thomas get his grades back up. https://t.co/3EJKTpJcrR — Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) March 25, 2017

Dad wasn’t done with signs, or trolling; on Sunday night he popped up at a Houston Rockets game with another sign to remind Thomas of what he was missing out on.

