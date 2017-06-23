Dad Bikes 1400 Miles To Hear Daughter’s Heartbeat

This story will hit you right in the feels.

When Bill Conner’s 20 year-old daughter, Abbey, passed away she was a registered organ donor. Abbey donated four organs, allowing four males, ages 20 to 60, to live.

Bill decided then, to visit one of the people Abbey saved.

Dad bikes 1,400 miles to hear deceased daughter's heartbeat on Father's Day https://t.co/UlZQwhnohS pic.twitter.com/5NIvNWy5wx — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2017

One of them was 21 year-old Loumonth “Jack” Jr., who had a heart attack and was given 10 days to live before he was saved by Abbey’s heart.

Bill rode his bike 1400 miles from Madison, Wisconsin, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida just so he could meet Jack and hear his daughter’s heartbeat again!

The family made a recording of Jack’s heart so he could listen to it as he rides.