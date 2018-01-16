CVS Bans Photo Editing for Store Beauty Brands

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2006 file photo, customers take advantage of the drive through pharmacy window outside a CVS drug store in a Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. CVS Caremark Corp. said Monday, Feb. 8, 2010, its profit rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter as results improved for its pharmacy benefits management business, which has lost billions in contracts for the new year.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

The CVS pharmacy chain says it will ban photo ‘manipulation’ in its store-brand makeup marketing and promotional displays.

The move is in response to a growing awareness of the harmful nature of touched-up images.

The President of CVS said that “unrealistic body images” are “a significant driver of health issues,” especially among women. About 80% of the chain’s customers are women.

"We will not digitally alter or change a person's shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color or enhance or alter lines, wrinkles or other individual characteristics," CVS said in a press release.

The company’s ban on image editing is scheduled to take full effect by April 2019.

The nation’s largest drugstore chain will also require other makeup and beauty brands that sell products in its aisles to commit to a photo-manipulation ban by 2020, or have an alert label placed on the images.