Too Cute Tuesday!! (Wet Nose Wednesday)

Meet the handsome bonded pair Dozier and Dallas:

These two are between the ages of 2-3 years old and need to be adopted together. They love other dogs and even cats!!

They are only $9.97 at the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus Location!! You could bring them home for the holidays for less than $10.. I meannnnnn… (More info here!!)

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc5JLLeghUL/?hl=en&taken-by=997djx

ALSOO!!! Just for adopting them, our friends at Studio 351 in New Albany will let you come in and do a mini photo shoot with your new furbabies FOR FREE!! Because they’re awesome like that.

Please share so we can find these sweet loves a furever home!!