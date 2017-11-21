Too Cute Tuesday (Wet Nose Wednesday) Meet Katie!!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 11:32 AM

Hi guys!!

My name is Katie. I’m a 2 year-old Weimaraner Mix! I’m a beautiful silver color!

I’m ready to go home with you for only $9.97!!!! I would really love a home to feed me (dog-friendly) table scraps this Thanksgiving.
For more information visit me at the East Campus location at  1000 Lyndon Lane!!

HUGE thank you to our friends at Studio 351 in New Albany for helping us find furever homes!!

Comments