Too Cute Tuesday (Wet Nose Wednesday) Meet Katie!!

Hi guys!! My name is Katie and I'm available for adoption at the @kyhumane east campus location 🐾 I'm a 2 yr old Weimaraner mix and I have this stupid cone on my head so I don't lick my wound where I was spayed. I can't wait for it to come off!! Make me a part of your family for only $9.97!! I'll be here waiting for you 🐶 HUGE thanks to our friends at @studio351 for helping us find homes 💜 #ToocuteTuesday #wetnosewednesday #adoptdontshop
