But How Cute are Tom Brady and His Family After His Super Bowl Win?!!

Being from New England, I was SO FLIPPING EXCITED that the Pats one last night! 🙂 I couldn’t sleep…that’s how excited I was. And looking at all the posts from Tom Brady and his family are giving me all the feels.
Gisele was so excited when the Pats won that she dropped her phone….
When you're so excited about the #SuperBowl that you drop your phone 😭😁 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/sZD5MLNK49
LOOK AT THESE JERSEYS THOUGH!! Can I have one?!
Stop it I can’t with the cuteness. #BradysLittleLadies
Look how excited she was for her husband…
Hey @giseleofficial, are you excited the @patriots won the Super Bowl? 😂 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/TPhWCn7LuO
Okay I’m done.
Can they adopt me?! They are family goals x100000!!
-Chelsea Thomas
Comments