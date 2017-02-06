05/02/2011 - Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen - 2011 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala - Arrivals - Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York City, New York - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: M Van Niedek / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

But How Cute are Tom Brady and His Family After His Super Bowl Win?!!

Being from New England, I was SO FLIPPING EXCITED that the Pats one last night! 🙂 I couldn’t sleep…that’s how excited I was. And looking at all the posts from Tom Brady and his family are giving me all the feels.

 

Gisele was so excited when the Pats won that she dropped her phone….

LOOK AT THESE JERSEYS THOUGH!! Can I have one?!

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫

Stop it I can’t with the cuteness. #BradysLittleLadies

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

Look how excited she was for her husband…

Okay I’m done.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

Can they adopt me?! They are family goals x100000!!

 

-Chelsea Thomas

