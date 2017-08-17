The Cute Reason Taylor Swift Sent Flowers To a Denver Company
By Kelly K
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 6:42 AM

Taylor Swift sent flowers to a Denver company that used colorful Post-its to create signs out of her song lyrics (like “Fearless” and “Begin Again”) in its windows during her recent trial.

Craftsy is an online marketplace for crafts, and they got a note with the flowers thanking them for “brightening my day for every day I was in Denver.” A spokesman at Craftsy said they are “absolutely thrilled” by the thoughtful gift.

They tweeted a pic.

SEE PICS OF THEIR WINDOW LYRICS HERE

 

