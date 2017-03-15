Cute Prom Proposal!

How did your boyfriend ask you to prom? Did he run 5.5 miles to ask you?

But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you pic.twitter.com/1cp2R2IvTp — Claire Short (@claire_short_13) March 11, 2017

Joran Fuller ran 5.5 miles along a route that spelled out “Prom?” and recorded it on his running app. Then he brought flowers to his girlfriend, Claire Short, and had her pull up his app.

According to ABC:

Joran said the idea spawned from similar things he’d seen people do with the app. “I’d seen on Strava some different Strava art things where in big cities cyclists would map out these big elaborate designs,” Joran said. “That inspired me a little bit but I’d never seen somebody do words.”

His girlfriend and the internet loved it. She said, yes.

@claire_short_13 MARRY THIS BOY — Michelle Ebeling (@ShellE719) March 12, 2017