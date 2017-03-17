Cure your St. Patrick’s Day Hangover!

If you are like anyone else in Louisville, you are probably hungover today because you went to hard last night at Oshea’s! Here are some Hangover cures for you to try to make today go a little easier for you!
- Water, water, water
- Raw Eggs
- Full English, greasy breakfast
- Avoid Caffeine
- Cold pizza
- Drink Sprite
- Pickles or bananas
- Do not leave your couch
To read more about these genius hangover cures, follow the link below!
http://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/10-st-paddys-day-hangover-12748926