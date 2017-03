Criss Angel is answering critics who say it was a publicity stunt when he passed out 10 minutes into his show in Vegas Friday night. He was trying to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down when he passed out and they canceled the show. He tells ABC News this was the first time he lost consciousness during a show. Angel returned to the stage the next day and successfully completed the trick. He says poor diet and a lack of sleep were to blame for the episode.