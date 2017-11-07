This Crazy Theory Connects “Stranger Things” and “IT”

This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have long professed their admiration of Stephen King. So this theory isn’t entirely crazy.

***Possible spoilers ahead***

If you’ve made it to episode two of Stranger Things, then you saw Sean Astin‘s character (Bob Newby) tell Will (Noah Schnapp) a story in the car about his encounter with a clown named “Mr. Baldo” when he was a kid. He goes on to tell Will about his nightmares about this particular clown and how he made the nightmares stop. Here’s where things get weird.

Stranger Things takes place in the early 80’s. Based on simple math, one can assume that Bob was a kid in the late 50’s or early 60’s. Which is when the original IT mini-series took place. Bob is also from Maine. IT takes place in Derry, Maine!

There a bunch more to this story but I’m giving myself a headache trying to wrap my head around it. You can get the full story and theory HERE.