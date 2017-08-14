Crazy Relationship Rules Found In Car

Typically we don’t need to physically write rules out for a relationship. They should be obvious: have respect for one another, be honest, don’t cheat, etc.

Well, Twitter user @kkeyes96 found a list of rules, in a used car he bought, apparently written by a girlfriend to her boyfriend.

Some of the highlights:

You are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week.

You’re NOT to look at a single girl.

If girls come up to you at any place or anytime you are to WALK away.

You are NOT allowed to get mad at me about a single thing ever again.

If I say jump you say “how high princess”.

You are to NEVER take longer than 10 mins to text me back.

Now we don’t know the circumstances or even if they’re real!

If you want to see the entire list click HERE (some of the rules are NSFW).