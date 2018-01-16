Cranberries Singer Dolores O’ Riordan Dead At 46

The Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, died yesterday in London. She was 46.

A rep for the band says that Dolores was reportedly in London for a recording session, when she died “suddenly” in a hotel room. The rep offered no further details.

The Irish band struck it big in the ’90s when Dolores took over for their previous lead singer. Their songs “Zombie” and “Linger” were huge international hits.

Dolores released 2 solo albums while the Cranberries were on a break. They got back together in 2009 and planned a tour last year, but ended up canceling when Dolores had back pain.

She split from her husband of 20 years in 2014, and had 3 children.

** Dolores tried taking her life by OD’ing back in 2013, saying she had suffered from depression and ultimately a mental breakdown. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Dolores said she believed some of her emotional problems emanated from being abused as a child.

