This Craigslist Ad Looking For A Dad Going Viral
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 4:58 AM
Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

Some guys in Washington have posted a Craigslist ad looking for a generic dad to grill burgers and hot-dogs for a BBQ on the Saturday before Father’s Day.

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hot-dogs will be provided by the group.

Dane Anderson says that he and the other guys in Spokane don’t live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad.

Additional requirements include talking about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck and musician Jimmy Buffet. Payment is food and beer.

Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Anderson says several potential barbecue dads have already responded.

Related Content

What Not to do When Robbing A BBQ
The ‘Cheerio Challenge’ Is The Next Vi...
Guy Mowing Lawn During Tornado
Preparing For Parenthood
Dad Calls His Son Out For Bad Grades…Interne...
Craigslist (Highlands): Ugly Desk For A Gorgeous W...
Comments