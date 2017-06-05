This Craigslist Ad Looking For A Dad Going Viral

Some guys in Washington have posted a Craigslist ad looking for a generic dad to grill burgers and hot-dogs for a BBQ on the Saturday before Father’s Day.

We've reached peak Craigslist in Spokane… pic.twitter.com/VpFINASpHJ — Lindsay Joy (@SWXLindsayJoy) June 2, 2017

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hot-dogs will be provided by the group.

Dane Anderson says that he and the other guys in Spokane don’t live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad.

Additional requirements include talking about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck and musician Jimmy Buffet. Payment is food and beer.

Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Anderson says several potential barbecue dads have already responded.