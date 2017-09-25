This Cover of “Look What You Made Me Do” Will Melt Your Face

What happens when a heavy metal band does a cover of “Look What You Made Me Do“? Well, either comedy or magnificence, depending on how you look at it.

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” on us, much ado has been made about it. From people dissecting the lyrics, to fan theories about the imagery in the video and the diamond bath that cost more than most of us will make in a life-time.

Last week, Ellen did a parody of the video on her top-rated talk show. But last week, rock band Our Last Night blessed us with their own take on the song and it might just melt your face off. Crank up the speakers and enjoy!