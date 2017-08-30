Couple Have Visited All 645 Cracker Barrel Restaurants!

America’s newest celebrity couple just made history for completing their decades-long quest to visit all 645 Cracker Barrel locations!

Ray and Wilma Yoder, stopped by their final Cracker Barrel store in Portland on Monday, with 644 locations and over five million miles already under their belts.

Ray said, “For little farm kids, it’s been very exciting for us… We call it our home away from home and it just fit our plan and schedule very well.”

By the way, their favorite meal? Meatloaf and pancakes and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Same.