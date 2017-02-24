Couple Takes “Break-Up” Photos

My buddy from wmu took "break up photos" ?? Like they broke up. And took photos pic.twitter.com/4G4HnagVeH — (((William Depew))) (@williamwdepew) February 21, 2017

After a guy broke up with his girlfriend, he thought it would be funny to take breakup pictures. Because that’s what you do right?

They were high school sweethearts from Michigan and their parents are still best friends after they broke up.

Things were still intense when they see each other back home, so they documented it. He set up a tripod and took a few photos. At first they were faking their emotions, but as they got into it, he said, “It ended up being really real emotions and we got kind of sad.”

He posted the photos on Facebook a few days ago and his friend reposted them on Twitter. Him and his ex are on good terms, but he doesn’t know how she feels about the pictures blowing up.

I feel awkward….

