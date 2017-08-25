Couple Sees Jesus In Baby Sonogram
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Aug 25, 2017 @ 6:40 AM

I’ve seen a couple different people claim to see Jesus in different things that I just couldn’t see. But this is LEGIT.

A Pennsylvania couple claims that they spotted Jesus in a recent sonogram of their third pregnancy.

The pregnant mother, Alicia Zeek, says that she couldn’t believe her eyes when she was handed printouts of her daughter in the womb. She said, “When they gave it to us…Umm, to me, it’s Jesus….”

YES IT DOES LOOK LIKE JESUS ALICIA.

This is actually kind of a feel-good story because the image is helping to sooth the couple’s minds following a few complicated pregnancies. Their first daughter was born with a condition that left her with two thumbs on one hand.

Her second pregnancy nearly killed her, and the child was born with a cleft lip and palate.

So cool.

Comments