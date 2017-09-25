Couple Rescues Dog On Mountain After Reading About It On Facebook
By Ben Davis
Sep 25, 2017 @ 6:19 AM

Thanks to a post in a Facebook group, a lost dog has been reunited with her humans.

It took several attempts over two days, but a local Florida couple were able to locate Chloe, a 14-year-old dog.

Trinity Smith and Sean Nichols saw a Facebook group post that someone had heard a dog crying atop a nearby mountain. So, Friday morning, Trinity and her boyfriend Sean  headed up the mountain. They called and called for the dog for three or four hours. Sean says he finally heard a faint bark, found her, and was able to grab her off a large rock and slide back down with her in his lap.

The community has been searching for Chloe for nearly six weeks!

Chloe is currently at the vet with her owners and should make a full recovery.

