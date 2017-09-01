A Couple Names Their Baby Girl After Ed Sheeran
By Kelly K
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 7:44 AM

There is this couple…Rocky and Harmony Smith…that brought their one-month-old baby to Ed Sheeran’s concert in Miami, and were in the front row. When Ed noticed the baby, they told him that they’d given her ‘Sheeran’ as a middle name.

 

