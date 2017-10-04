Couple Born In Hospital On The Same Day Get Married

These two giving all of us “singles” hope…

A couple born on the SAME day at the SAME Massachusetts hospital got married last month!!! #Awwweee

The couple were both born on April 28th, 1990 and grew up in two towns just a few miles apart. Then they met several years later through mutual friends in high school.

The couple learned they were born on the same day when they took a driver’s education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits. HOW FREAKIN CUTE.

The couple said it was love at first sight.

‘They’re soul mates. They took their first breaths in the same hospital,’ family friend Dolores Milho said.

More here!!