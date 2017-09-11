Country Music Star Troy Gentry Passes Away

Troy Gentry, of the country music band Montgomery Gentry, passed away in a helicopter crash this Friday.

The helicopter crash is under investigation. Investigators are looking at whether the pilot made the right decisions leading up to the crash.

Both Gentry and the pilot died in the crash, which happened before the Montgomery Gentry concert scheduled in Medford, N.J., on Friday.

The helicopter was experiencing mechanical issues prior to the crash, and the pilot hovered for several minutes before the helicopter crashed. He was waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating whether the pilot should have attempted a landing instead of hovering and waiting for assistance.