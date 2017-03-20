Could YOU Beat Kelly?

This week’s questions (Answers below):
- Which celebrity has filed documents to launch his or her own streaming service?
- A Tyrannosaurus rex, penguin and rubber ducky have replaced what 3 pieces in the iconic board game, Monopoly?
- Who is the latest sports figure to say that he believes the Earth is flat?
- Last night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused on what event in Kim’s life?
- Singer Chester Bennington is 41 today. We would know him from what famous group?
Answers:
- Taylor Swift
- Boot, thimble and wheelbarrow
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Robbed in Paris
- Linkin Park