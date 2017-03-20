Could YOU Beat Kelly?

By Ben Davis
Mar 20, 8:00 AM

This week’s questions (Answers below):

  1. Which celebrity has filed documents to launch his or her own streaming service?
  2. A Tyrannosaurus rex, penguin and rubber ducky have replaced what 3 pieces in the iconic board game, Monopoly?
  3. Who is the latest sports figure to say that he believes the Earth is flat?
  4. Last night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused on what event in Kim’s life?
  5. Singer Chester Bennington is 41 today. We would know him from what famous group?

 

 

Answers:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Boot, thimble and wheelbarrow
  3. Shaquille O’Neal
  4. Robbed in Paris
  5. Linkin Park

