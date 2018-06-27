Could The Simpsons Predict ANOTHER Reality?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Mexico and Portugal fans think they’re destined to reach this year’s World Cup final.

This is all thanks to a Simpsons episode from 1997. In the episode “The Cartridge Family,” Mexico and Portugal battle it out in a final “to determine which nation is the greatest on Earth.” Now, people are wondering if this “prediction” will come true.

Mexico and Portugal fans are wondering if they're destined to reach this year's #WorldCup final – because of a Simpsons episode from 1997. Here's why 👉 https://t.co/ZIlR4OTxGI #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/kXDenAI9sH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2018

Mexico plays today and Portugal plays Saturday in the Round of 16. Keep in mind, this has happened before!

