Corinne might have broken “Bachelor In Paradise” forever. The show suddenly suspended production in Mexico on Sunday after a producer complained about raunchy behavior between Corinne (from Bachelor Nick Viall’s season) and DeMario (recently booted off Rachel’s current Bachelorette season for having a girlfriend) ‘alleged misconduct’. They allegedly got drunk, and then naked in the pool…and what they were doing was described as ‘soft core porn’.

The producer that saw them was so traumatized she didn’t show up for work the next day. Warner Bros. is investigating and halted production indefinitely..and maybe forever.

Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman took to Twitter to spill it all:

On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

