Corinne Might Have Broken ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ FOREVER
By Kelly K
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:46 AM

Corinne might have broken “Bachelor In Paradise” forever. The show suddenly suspended production in Mexico on Sunday after a producer complained about raunchy behavior between Corinne (from Bachelor Nick Viall’s season) and DeMario (recently booted off Rachel’s current Bachelorette season for having a girlfriend) ‘alleged misconduct’.  They allegedly got drunk, and then naked in the pool…and what they were doing was described as ‘soft core porn’.

The producer that saw them was so traumatized she didn’t show up for work the next day. Warner Bros. is investigating and halted production indefinitely..and maybe forever.
Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman took to Twitter to spill it all:

SOURCE

Related Content

The Priceline Guy Backs Off His Life Mission To Ge...
That Movie Twitter Wants With Rihanna And Lupita N...
Twitter Is Upset About The Dirty Dancing Remake On...
Chad Wants To Go Back To Paradise And Date Nick...
Chad Is Baaaaccckkkk!
Elmo Is A Huge Adele Fan
Comments