Corinne and DeMario Smooch And Make Up…And A BIP Engagement!

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson put on a little show for reporters when out partying with “Bachelor In Paradise” cast members showing there’s no “bad blood” between them. Their steamy hookup during the first few days of shooting shut down production temporarily after a crew member complained it went too far. Corinne says she just wishes they could have handled it privately.

DeMario might be headed to the dance floor on DWTS. There was an engagement that came out of the show…Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan got engaged. He popped the question during the BIP aftershow.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale will air on Sept. 11 at (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.