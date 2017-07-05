Cops Join 4th of July Slip and Slide Party

Normally when the cops show up to a party, that means the good time is O-V-E-R.

Some imaginative and industrious residents in a neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina decided to beat the Independence Day heat by setting up a huge Slip and Slide for their 4th of July Block Party.

Well, it didn’t take long for the “get off my lawn” crew to call the cops and file an official complaint. What was the complaint? “We’ve got people over here having a good time and that’s just unacceptable!” I’d like to hear the actual 911 call.

Cops showed up as required and rather than breaking the party up or asking them to remove the slip and slide, the cops joined in! Take THAT, party poopers! Check out what the responding officers had to say about the whole thing, HERE!