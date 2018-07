Meet the singing cops going viral!

The sound of these officers singing 'God Bless America' is sure to fill you with pride. pic.twitter.com/wNsUhdtGkz — Stitch (@watchstitch) July 4, 2018

These two officers from Boston are getting a lot of attention after their department set up cameras in their cruisers to capture some singing while on patrol.  They said it helps them get through the day.

Turns out, they sound pretty good together!

#FeelsGood