Cool Back 2 School 2018 Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

COOL BACK 2 SCHOOL CONTEST



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Valu Market, and not WDJX, is solely responsible for awarding all prizes.

Sponsor(s): WDJX-FM, 520 S. 4th St., 2nd. Fl., Louisville, KY 40202; Valu Market, 7519 Outer Loop, Louisville KY 40228; Xtreme Transportation, 3205 Magnolia Ct, Sellersburg, IN 47172; (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Cool Back 2 School Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, July 16, 2018, at 7:00 am ET and ends at 11:00 pm ET on or about Saturday, August 4, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm ET. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Parent/Legal guardian must enter contest on behalf of participants under the age of 18. Entrants/child of entrant must attend a school in Jefferson County or Bullitt County in Kentucky. Employees of WDJX (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, Valu Market, Aptivada, Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winners 18 and over and their guests must sign all release waivers and required documentation and present a valid ID. If the winner and any guest is under the age of 18, the parent or legal guardian of the winner must sign all release waivers and required documentation and must present a valid ID. A Parent/legal guardian must accompany winner ages 13 and under in the limousine.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

ONSITE – Participants can enter at any Valu Market location during the contest period.

Locations:

Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road, STE 1, Louisville, KY 40204 – Sunday – Thursday: 7am – 11pm, Friday – Saturday: 7am – Midnight

Iroquois Manor, 5301 Mitscher Avenue, Louisville, KY 40214 – Sun – Sat: 7am – 11pm

Outer Loop Plaza, 7519 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228 – Sun – Sat: 6am – 11pm

Mount Washington, 205 Oakbrooke Drive, Mount Washington, KY 40047 – Sun – Sat: 7am – 11pm

VIA EMAIL / ONLINE –

Aptivada: Email via the Aptivada platform (see instructions below).

Each person may enter via Aptivada once per day throughout the contest period.

Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:

Share on Facebook (+1)

Follow Valu Market on Twitter ( +1)

Visit the Valu Market Website (+1)

Download the Valu Market App (+3)

Upload a picture of yourself in front of the Cool Back 2 School display at your area Valu Market (+5)

Follow DJX on Twitter (+1)

Follow DJX on Instagram (+1)

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.

ENTER VIA EMAIL – Go to http://www.wdjx.com/ and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes : One (1) Grand Prize which includes a laptop or tablet, limo ride to school on the first day of classes for winner (Approx. Value: $1000) Note: A parent/legal guardian must accompany winners and guests ages 13 and under in the limousine. The parent/legal guardian of all participants under the age of 18 must sign all the required waivers and documentation.

Three (3) Runner Up Prizes will be awarded. Runner Up Prize: Limo ride to school on the first day of classes for runner up. (Approx. Value: $351) Note: A parent/legal guardian must accompany winners ages 13 and under in the limousine. The parent/legal guardian of all participants under the age of 18 must sign all the required waivers and documentation.

Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning are based on the number of entries.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

One qualifier will be selected from all entries at each Valu Market location and Aptivada entries for a total of four (4) qualifiers.

The Grand Prize winner will be selected by random drawing from the pool of four (4) qualifiers. Each runner up will win the runner up prize.

Winners/qualifiers will be notified by phone. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 15-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.