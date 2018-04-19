Controversy Surrounds Latest Tactic To Boost Taylor Swift Ticket Sales

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Three weeks from now, Taylor’s Reputation tour kicks off and not a single show has sold out. So Ticketmaster is trying something new which has some fans angry.

From now until 10pm this evening (Thursday), you can buy Taylor Swift tickets without those annoying Ticketmaster service fees! Ticketmaster is calling it a stimulus package during tax season, but there are rumors that slow ticket sales for the Reputation tour are the blame.

Taylor Swift eliminates ticket fees in desperate bid to boost sales https://t.co/LNKPlOoYeW pic.twitter.com/R5JIFJQ1eY — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2018

Consider, not a single venue for Taylor’s 40 North American tour stops is sold out. Many fans are blaming not only the ticket price, but the fact that they had to register weeks before tickets went on sale in order to prove they were a real person and not a bot buying the tickets.

But now that the price has been slashed almost 20%, fans who purchased tickets early are a little salty with the latest development. You can read some of their reactions HERE.