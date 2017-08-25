Conor McGregor’s Baby Slays in a 3 Piece Suit

Conor McGregor‘s mini-me got all dressed up in a 3 piece suit designed by the same guy that made Conor’s now famous “F*** You” pin-striped suit and it’s everything.

Conor McGregor’s big fight with Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is tomorrow night and Conor may have an edge in that fight. That competitive advantage will come in the form of Conor’s mini-me sitting ring side, swagged out in a 3 piece suit that was designed by David August. He’s the man who designed Conor’s now famous “F*** You” pin-striped suit.

While Conor’s son Conor Jack McGregor Jr.’s suit won’t include the mother of all expletives, he’ll still be the best dressed attendee in the crowd tomorrow night.

I think it’s the sunglasses that really set it off, don’t you?

My mini-me! Conor McGregor gets his son suited up before Floyd Mayweather mega-fight https://t.co/tDQVG0LTel pic.twitter.com/CIc7Z1IjWv — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 24, 2017

Photo Courtesy: Alex Mateo / PRPhotos.com