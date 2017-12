Santa Paws couldn’t have been as amazing as it was without all of the great photos from you! And here’s our winner!

This is Kaysie’s little boy Haines all decked out in a dapper, blue tie. He’s a 9 month old Golden Retriever/Cocker Spaniel mix and the winner of Santa Paws 2018!

A BIG thanks goes out to Studio 351, Melissa’s Pretty Paws and Paws Pet Care for making this possible!