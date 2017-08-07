There’s a trending hashtag that has us shook! #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinion

Of course…food is mentioned. This…is NOT RIGHT.

Bacon is overrated! Feels good to get it out! 😂 It's good but DAYUM people act like it's made of gold! Lol! #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions — AngryWhiteFemale (@DianeAzarian) August 7, 2017

Dear world,

Pineapple on pizza is a blasphemy. Ketchup on pasta is blasphemy. Lots of love, Italy.#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions — Charlotte (@OneDirectionVoi) August 7, 2017

PINEAPPLE IS A LEGITIMATE PIZZA TOPPING #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions — Jacky Bui (@postgradjacky) August 7, 2017

#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions drake ISNT a rapper (especially as of recent) and he ISNT the best — L (@pwincessssleah) August 7, 2017

Then it gets REAL personal…

Ugly babies exist, and the parents know their child is ugly. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions — Reshma Miah (@reshma_miah) August 7, 2017

Your birthday is not an attribute that makes you special. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions pic.twitter.com/ojciTfdJFf — JayDee (@Jelleh95) August 7, 2017

This one cuts deep….

Game of Thrones is overrated. There, I said it. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions — David (@ShockneyLane) August 7, 2017

FLAT OUT WRONG…