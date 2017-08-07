#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinion
By Kelly K
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 7:33 AM

There’s a trending hashtag that has us shook!  #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinion

Of course…food is mentioned.  This…is NOT RIGHT.

Then it gets REAL personal…

This one cuts deep….

FLAT OUT WRONG…

Related Content

Woman Live Tweets Her Plane Ride… Next to a (Creep...
His Dream? 18M Retweets for a Year of Wendy’...
This Teen Is Kelly’s Spirit Animal
#TBT Brings Out Ben’s Need To Twerk…
Nobody Knows What His Sign Says
Hardees Just Blocked Wendy’s On Twitter For ...
Comments