There’s a trending hashtag that has us shook! #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinion
Of course…food is mentioned. This…is NOT RIGHT.
Bacon is overrated! Feels good to get it out! 😂 It's good but DAYUM people act like it's made of gold! Lol! #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— AngryWhiteFemale (@DianeAzarian) August 7, 2017
Dear world,
Pineapple on pizza is a blasphemy. Ketchup on pasta is blasphemy. Lots of love, Italy.#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— Charlotte (@OneDirectionVoi) August 7, 2017
PINEAPPLE IS A LEGITIMATE PIZZA TOPPING #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— Jacky Bui (@postgradjacky) August 7, 2017
#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions drake ISNT a rapper (especially as of recent) and he ISNT the best
— L (@pwincessssleah) August 7, 2017
Then it gets REAL personal…
Ugly babies exist, and the parents know their child is ugly. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— Reshma Miah (@reshma_miah) August 7, 2017
Your birthday is not an attribute that makes you special. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions pic.twitter.com/ojciTfdJFf
— JayDee (@Jelleh95) August 7, 2017
This one cuts deep….
Game of Thrones is overrated. There, I said it. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— David (@ShockneyLane) August 7, 2017
FLAT OUT WRONG…
Ryan Gosling (and a lot of these folks who are popular today) isn't attractive. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions
— Phoenix (@TheNerdyFalcon) August 7, 2017