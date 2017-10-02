Concert Goers Shot At Country Concert In Las Vegas

Terror in Las Vegas: People ran for their lives as at least one gunman opens fire at country music festival near Mandalay Bay resort.

Automatic gunfire and victims were reported at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Gunfire was reported to have rained down on crowds from the Mandalay Bay hotel’s top floors, during Jason Aldean’s final song.

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay… He is dead currently”- Las Vegas Police https://t.co/6XA9Kx68WT — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

Police said the suspect is dead, identified as a local male resident; female companion, Mary Lou Danly is currently being sought by police.

UPDATE: **Las Vegas sheriff says more than 50 dead and more than 200 injured in shooting.

BREAKING: Police: At least 50 killed and 200+ injured in Las Vegas concert mass shooting attack.https://t.co/OMMlwif54N — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

Police have also released the shooters name:

Breaking: More than 20 dead, 100+ injured in Vegas after mass shooting, suspect identified as 64 y/o Stephen Paddock @wave3news #breaking — Sharon Yoo (@SharonWAVE3) October 2, 2017

Woman of interested has also been located:

BREAKING: Las Vegas Police: "We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest." — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Jason Aldean also released a statement on Instagram following the tragic events:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Country artist, Jake Owen, who was on stage describes the shooting:

JUST IN: Country music star @jakeowen, who was on stage, describes Las Vegas concert shooting and aftermath. https://t.co/aDPUg3SmEg — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

