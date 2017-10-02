Concert Goers Shot At Country Concert In Las Vegas

Terror in Las Vegas: People ran for their lives as at least one gunman opens fire at country music festival near Mandalay Bay resort.

Automatic gunfire and victims were reported at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Gunfire was reported to have rained down on crowds from the Mandalay Bay hotel’s top floors, during Jason Aldean’s final song.

Police said the suspect is dead, identified as a local male resident; female companion, Mary Lou Danly is currently being sought by police.

UPDATE: **Las Vegas sheriff says more than 50 dead and more than 200 injured in shooting.

Police have also released the shooters name:

Woman of interested has also been located:

Jason Aldean also released a statement on Instagram following the tragic events:

Country artist, Jake Owen, who was on stage describes the shooting:

This is pretty chilling:

 

