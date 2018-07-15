Conan Is Not Like Oprah By Kelly K | Jul 15, 2018 @ 11:48 AM Conan O’Brien decided to help his assistant of 9 years but a new car. It did NOT go as planned. The keyword “new” is also missing… LOL!!! assistantAutotradercarConan O'Brien SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dr. Pimple Popper Has A New Zit Game For Kids An Egyptian Sarcophagus Was Found…Should They Open It??? #IfYouStopAndThinkAboutIt Posts Are Basically #ShowerThoughts…And Sooooo True Feel Good Story: Firefighters Finish Laying Sod For Man That Had A Heart Attack This Woman’s Tinder Profile Pic Caused An Unexpected Controversy England Got REAL Excited Over Soccer…IKEA Is NOT Amused