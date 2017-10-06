Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

Early reports are coming in that comedian Ralphie May has passed away at the age of 45. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia for 6 weeks and ultimately died of cardiac arrest.
An announcement from Ralphie’s publicist Stacie Pokluda reads;
“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered.”
He is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.
This story is developing