Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45
By Garfield
|
Oct 6, 2017 @ 5:12 PM
Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Early reports are coming in that comedian Ralphie May has passed away at the age of 45.  Ralphie had been battling pneumonia for 6 weeks and ultimately died of cardiac arrest.

An announcement from Ralphie’s publicist Stacie Pokluda reads;

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered.”

He is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.

This story is developing

