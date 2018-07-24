Color Me Badd’s Singer Caught On Video Shoving A Bandmate On Stage
By Kelly K
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 8:05 AM

Color Me Badd’s lead singer was arrested after shoving a bandmate on stage.

Bryan K. Adams was mad about something Sunday because after performing a song at a casino in New York, he went up to Mark Calderon and shoved him. He was apparently having a bad night with his voice and walked off stage earlier in frustration. 

Calderon hit some sound equipment when he fell and was treated for neck and back pain at the hospital. Abrams was arrested for misdemeanor assault and went to jail where he was booked.

FULL STORY AND VIDEO OF THE SHOVE HERE

