Color Me Badd’s Singer Caught On Video Shoving A Bandmate On Stage

Color Me Badd’s lead singer was arrested after shoving a bandmate on stage.

Bryan K. Adams was mad about something Sunday because after performing a song at a casino in New York, he went up to Mark Calderon and shoved him. He was apparently having a bad night with his voice and walked off stage earlier in frustration.

“What the hell are you watching?” “A video of a fight at a Color Me Badd concert.” “Wait. THE Color Me Badd? Like I WANNA SEX YOU UP?” “Yeah. Them.” “Their audience got into a fight?” “No. The band.” “I have so many questions.” “It’s 2018. It’s nothing but questions now.” — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) July 24, 2018

Color Me Sadd https://t.co/i5ZaJYrWPw — Kevin Ward (@gudger999) July 23, 2018

Calderon hit some sound equipment when he fell and was treated for neck and back pain at the hospital. Abrams was arrested for misdemeanor assault and went to jail where he was booked.

