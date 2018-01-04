The Color That ALL Bridesmaids Will Want To Wear This Year

Fashion experts are predicting that Nostalgia Rose will be the most popular color for bridesmaids this year:
‘Nostalgia rose’ is this year’s classy colour trend for your hotel wedding brochures as mentioned in Glamour Magazine for 2018 🎀
Let us quote for your next wedding brochure #Weddings #Hotels #HotelPrint #Printers #NostalgiaRose #ColourTrend https://t.co/7mfSWC7z2K pic.twitter.com/HIfNdRFAr1
— Aspenprint.com (@AspenPrint) January 4, 2018
The shade is a mix between dusky pink and mauve, making it perfect for bridesmaids’ gowns. I like, I like!!
The color is also softer and more subtle than Ultra Violet which is the Pantone color of this year:
This New Year, the freedom to transform is #UltraViolet. #ColorOfTheYear2018 pic.twitter.com/1U1dyQPaaK
— Cream Silk (@CreamSilkPH) December 31, 2017