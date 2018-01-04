The Color That ALL Bridesmaids Will Want To Wear This Year
By Chelsea Thomas
Jan 4, 2018 @ 2:45 PM

Fashion experts are predicting that Nostalgia Rose will be the most popular color for bridesmaids this year:

The shade is a mix between dusky pink and mauve, making it perfect for bridesmaids’ gowns. I like, I like!!

The color is also softer and more subtle than Ultra Violet which is the Pantone color of this year:

